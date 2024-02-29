Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Makes Acting Debut With Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives S3

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rishi Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor's daughter has always stayed away from the big screen. Ranbir Kapoor's sister is a jewellery designer by profession; she was always certain of not entering the showbiz like her family.

However, now, Riddhima is all set to make her acting debut in the third season of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. She will be joined by Kalyani Saha Chawla and Shalini Passi.

"More drama, more spice, and the most FABULOUS you've ever seen them be! Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3 coming soon only on Netflix!," wrote the makers.

Riddhima, Kalyani, and Shalini are reportedly well-known celebrities based in Delhi; they are also connected to Bollywood in one way or another.

Shalini is an art and design collector, who is also a long-time friend of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. Kalyani is the founder of a silver luxury home decor brand and consultant for an international luxury label.

Meanwhile, the first two seasons of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives focused on the personal and professional lives of Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh, who are the wives of actors Samir Soni, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, and Sohail Khan (divorced), respectively.

The makers have also changed the show's title from Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives to Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. The first season series debuted on 27 November 2020 on Netflix. While the second season premiered on 2 September 2022.