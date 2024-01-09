'Every Industry Has Politics': Fawad Khan Opens Up On Actors Feeling Threatened By His Presence In Bollywood

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan won quite many hearts with his films in Bollywood as well, and he has now opened up on whether other B-Town actors felt threatened due to his presence in the industry. He also revealed how he would constantly get into arguments with his publicist due to difference of opinion.

During a conversation with Ahmad Ali Butt, Fawad was asked if he ever felt that Bollywood actors perceived him as a threat because he was bagging major film offers in India. "Did it p**s off a lot of the big dogs? Ali Zafar, Mahira Khan and you were being offered lead roles in one of the biggest industries in the world. Do you think it happened too soon for you in order to become a threat?" the host asked.

Giving out a rather diplomatic reply, Fawad stated that every industry, be it in India or Pakistan, has its own share of politics. However, for him, it was easier to navigate through it in his own country.

"I got a lot of love from India, but look, every industry has its politics. In Pakistan as well. But it’s easier to combat in your own industry. I’m not saying it’s unheard of, I’m sure it happens everywhere," he said, without delving into more details.

Fawad went on to say how he would get upset with his PR because he would not want his name planted somewhere but the publicist thought otherwise.

"I would ask my PR to remove me from places, not put me. My manager would say, ‘You don’t know how the world works’," he said.

He added that he was also against having a presence on social media platforms as he felt it diluted the "power of a movie star".

Fawad Khan's work in Bollywood

Fawad marked his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Sonam Kapoor-starrer Khoobsurat, and he became an overnight sensation in the country, courtesy, his good looks and impeccable acting chops.

Within no time, he was flooded with offers, and he went on to star in films like Kapoor & Sons with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor.

However, he had to return to Pakistan after Pakistani artists were banned in India following the 2016 Uri terror attacks.