'Every Image Of Celebrity Has A Price': Janhvi Kapoor On Paparazzi Culture In Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor |

Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. She recently talked about the dynamics of the paparazzi culture in Bollywood, and opened up about how celebrities are photographed and compensated.

In an interview with Lallantop, Jahnvi Kapoor explained how the paparazzi operate during film promotions, celebrities are often invited to be photographed. She said, "There is a 'celebrity ration card.' ... every image of a celebrity has a price."

Janhvi On How Paparazzi Culture Works

Janhvi stated that paparazzi stories depend on the value of the celebrity. She noticed that celebrities may choose privacy when not participating in promotional events, which forces paparazzi to use a variety of techniques to get pictures of them.

Jahnvi Kapoor highlighted that some celebs may call while some may indeed call media personnel, it all depends on person to person. She also shared her own experience of getting spotted by the media many times.

Janhvi Current And Upcoming Projects

Janhvi's upcoming film Mr & Mrs Mahi showcases the story of Mahendra, a failed cricketer, and Mahima, a doctor, who are brought together by the virtue of an arranged marriage. It is directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions. The film is slated to hit the screens on May 31.

On the work front, Janhvi will also be seen in Devara: Chapter 1 with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. She will be seen playing the role of Thangam in the film.