Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor's Romantic BTS Pics From Mr & Mrs Mahi Sets

By: Manisha Karki | May 23, 2024
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their much-awaited film Mr & Mrs Mahi
On Thursday, they shared several behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot of the film
In the pictures, we can witness their amazing chemistry, and dedication to get into the roles of Mahindra and Mahima
Sharing the pictures on Instagram, they wrote,"#MrandMrsMahi की कहानी, कुछ तस्वीरों की ज़ुबानी।. #MrandMrsMahi Releasing in Cinemas on 31st May"
This film marks Rajkummar and Janhvi's second collaboration after Roohi
It showcases the story of Mahendra, a failed cricketer, and Mahima, a doctor, who are brought together by the virtue of an arranged marriage
Fans are excited to witness their chemistry as Mahindra and Mahima on the big screens
Mr & Mrs Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma, and produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions. The film is slated to hit the screens on May 31
