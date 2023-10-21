 Elvish Yadav Slams boAt For Using 'Personal Mockery' To Endorse Their Products, Electronics Brand Issues Clarification
Elvish Yadav won the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 07:17 PM IST
article-image
Elvish Yadav Slams boAt For Using 'Personal Mockery' To Endorse Their Products, Electronics Brand Issues Clarification | Photo Via Instagram

Elvish Yadav, who won Bigg Boss OTT, has slammed electronics brand boAT for promoting their products by using 'personal mockery.' Calling it 'disgraceful,' the YouTuber expressed his disappointment and asked for an apology from the brand. He also added that if they don't apologise, he will ask his fans to stop buying their products.

In the video, a user named sensible_insensible shared it on his Instagram handle, during which a man tells his group of friends to play a song by Elvish Yadav. Reacting to this, his friends break the speaker by thrashing it and throwing it from the stairs. The user also lauds boAt and adds that the speaker is still working even after breaking it. Later, boAt commented on the user's Instagram handle by adding raising hands emojis.

In his tweet, Elvish wrote, "The @RockWithboAt company has reached a new low by using personal mockery to promote its brand. It's disgraceful that they believe this approach is acceptable. An apology is expected, or I will personally urge #ElvishArmy not to buy your products @amangupta0303. If you can't sell your goods on your own merit, don't resort to slinging mud at others. #ShameOnAmanGupta."

Check it out:

article-image

On Saturday, boAT issued a clarification and said, "Dear @ElvishYadav, The video in question posted by sensibly_insensible was not commissioned by boAt or any member of our company. We respect all artists and the art they create. We would never indulge, in humour or otherwise, to put any creator down. (1/2)"

"The response to the said comment by the brand was on a positive comment regarding the brand and automatically got picked by our algorithm. It had no intention to harm or mock any artist of your credibility and stature. (2/2)" tweeted boAT.

