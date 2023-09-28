Elvish Yadav Threatens Those Running 'Negative PR' Against Him: 'Ghar Se Utha Le Jaayenge, Last Warning...' (WATCH)

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, who was recently seen in a music video opposite Urvashi Rautela, has been trolled by netizens for his acting. However, he believes that a 'negative PR' is being run against him and that's the reason he has been receiving hate on social media.

On Thursday (September 28), Elvish shared a new video on his official YouTube channel and threatened those who are trying to tarnish his image and spreading hate on social media. He also gave a 'last warning' to them.

Elvish is heard saying in the vlog, "People are tagetting Ajju Bhai for doing fake PR but he has not done anything. He is my bro. He didn't do this. Don't say anything to him."

He further said in Haryanvi, "But someone hai definitely done this. Uske kitne bhi bhai aa jaaye... Jo ek aadmi ki main baat kar raha hu usko bahot din se dekh raha hu main. Ghar se utha le jaayenge, pata bhi nahi chalega kaha gaya. Hamare sath bha****di karne se pehle 100 baar soch liya karo."

In another video, Elvish stated that his 'khaas bhai' is behind all this and fans were quick to come to conclusion that he talked about his Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-contestant Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan.

However, Abhishek reacted to it and stated that he doesn't have the time to engage in such activities. He also brushed aside the rumours of spending Rs 25 lakh on the negative publicity campaign against Elvish.

Abhishek said, "Humne aaj tak apna positive PR nahi karwaya toh kisi ka negative PR kyu karaye? 25 lakh rupayee? Main nhi kharch karne vala."

Meanwhile, Elvish turned 26 on September 14 and he gifted himself a house worth Rs 8 crore in Dubai. He has over 16.2 million Instagram followers and 7.3 million YouTube subscribers.

The YouTuber had entered Salman Khan's reality show as a wildcard contestant with Aashika Bhatia. He became the first wild card contestant to emerge as the winner of the reality show. On the work front, Elvish is currently promoting his upcoming song Hum Toh Deewane with actress Urvashi Rautela.