Elvish Yadav SLAMS Bigg Boss OTT 3's Shivani Kumari After Lovekesh Kataria Apologises To Her: 'Uski Izzat Nahi Rakhi'

Bigg Boss OTT 2's winner Elvish Yadav was not really fond of Shivani Kumari, Lovekesh Kataria's close friend in Bigg Boss OTT 3. While Elvish has been very vocal about the same and had made a few remarks on how he finds her voice irritating, Lovekesh Kataria, who finally visited Shivani after Bigg Boss OTT 3 and celebrated Raksha bandhan with her was seen apologizing to her after she stated that she was hurt by his friends Lakshay, Archit and Elvish Yadav's remarks on her. Along with Lovekesh, Archit and Lakshay too were seen apologizing to Shivani.

Looks like, this did not sit down well with Elvish Yadav who has now returned to Mumbai after quite some time. In his recent vlog, Elvish starts off by showing a video of Lakshay, Lovekesh and Archit apologising to Shivani during their visit to her house in Kanpur and shows that in the caption of this video, his name is mentioned too. Elvish then mentions that he has and will not apologise to her and still stands by his statement of finding her words irritating.

Elvish then goes ahead to call Lakshay and can be seen reprimanding him on apologizing to Shivani and going to visit her along with Lovekesh. He can be seen stating that Lovekesh's visit was still justified since he has stayed with her in the Bigg Boss house. After Lovekesh, , Lakshay and Archit apologised to her, Shivani went ahead to state that it will be her audience who will decide whether or not they should be forgiven. She says, ''Ye humari janta tay karegi ke maaf kar na chaiye ya nahi.'' Calling out Shivani's statements, Elvish says, ''Woh kaun hoti hai maaf kar ne wali?''

Defending their apology, Lakshay mentions that because they were visiting her place, it would not have looked nice if they did not apologise to her. Elvish then says, ''Lovekesh ki usne kaunsi izzat rakh li jab usne maafi maangi toh?''

Contrary to reports of a 'tiff between Lovekesh and Elvish,' the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner can be seen expressing his excitement on meeting Lovekesh ever since he went to the Bigg Boss house.

For the uninformed, Lovekesh Kataria and Elvish Yadav have been popular faces in the digital world for quite some time. Elvish was also seen extending his heartfelt support to Lovekesh when he participated in Bigg Boss OTT 3 and the same was done by Lovekesh during the former's participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2.