Elvish Yadav In Trouble: ED Seizes Controversial YouTuber's Properties In UP & Haryana In Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets as part of its ongoing money laundering investigation against YouTuber Siddharth Yadav alias Elvish Yadav and some others, official sources said on Thursday (September 26). A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been issued, they said.

The investigating agency reportedly seized the properties of Yadav and singer Fazilpuriya in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Yadav has been questioned by the federal agency in a case related to suspected use of snake venom as recreational drugs in parties he hosted and related financial transactions.

The central agency had registered a case in May and pressed charges under the PMLA after taking cognisance of an FIR and charge sheet filed against him and linked persons by the Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) district police in Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul Yadav alias Rahul Fazilpuriya, a singer from Haryana who allegedly has links to Elvish Yadav, was also questioned by the ED in the said case.

Alleged generation of proceeds of crime and use of illicit funds for organising rave or recreational parties is under the scanner of the ED.

Elvish Yadav's arrest

Elvish Yadav was arrested on March 17 by the Noida police in connection with its probe into suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug in parties that were allegedly hosted by him.

The controversial YouTuber, also the winner of reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, was booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Wildlife Protection Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by the Noida police.

Yadav was among the six people named in the FIR lodged at Noida's Sector 49 police station on November 3 last year on a complaint from a representative of animal rights NGO People for Animals (PFA).

Five other accused, all snake charmers, were arrested in November and they were later given bail by a local court.

The five snake charmers were arrested from a banquet hall in Noida on November 3 last year and nine snakes, including five cobras, rescued from their possession, while 20 ml of suspected snake venom was also seized.

However, police had said Yadav was not present at the banquet hall and they were probing his role in the case that allegedly involved the use of snake venom as a recreational drug.

In April, the Noida police filed an over 1,200-page charge sheet in the case. The charges included are snake trafficking, use of psychotropic substances and organising rave parties, police had said.