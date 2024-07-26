 Complaint Filed Against Elvish Yadav For Clicking Photos Inside Kashi Vishwanath Temple Premises
Complaint Filed Against Elvish Yadav For Clicking Photos Inside Kashi Vishwanath Temple Premises

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, July 26, 2024, 09:23 AM IST
Popular Youtuber and winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav, has landed himself in a legal soup once again, this time because of not adhering to rules at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. A complaint has been filed against Elvish for clicking photos inside the temple premises, something which is strictly prohibited.

As per reports, the complaint has been filed by Varanasi sessions court advocate Prateek Kumar Singh, who pointed out that the use of mobile phones and cameras is strictly disallowed inside the premises of the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

In his complaint, Singh questioned how could Elvish click pictures inside the temple complex, and he also accused the authorities of bias.

He urged the police to register a case and take strict action against the Youtuber for flouting the rules.

Elvish and legal troubles have been going hand in hand of late, as recently, he was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in Lucknow in connection to a money laundering case related to the Noida snake venom case. Earlier this week, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was spotted appearing before the ED in Lucknow.

The ED reportedly questioned him about his earnings that he receives from YouTube and also asked him to submit all relevant documents. Post the interrogation, Elvish had refused to interact with the media, stating that the matter was sub-judice, and that he does not wish to repeat the same things.

In March this year, Elvish was arrested by the Noida police for procuring and supplying snake venom at rave parties in the Gurugram and Noida. While he vehemently denied the charges, police stated that they had enough evidence against him to charge him.

