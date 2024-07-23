Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Appears At Lucknow ED Office In Money Laundering Case (VIDEO)

anchal2598704

Elvish Yadav has been a popular name in the digital world for quite a few years now. However, his fame grew leaps and bounds post his stint on Bigg Boss OTT 2. Not only did he win the show, but also went ahead to be a digital sensation.

While the popular influencer has been enjoying fame, his personal life too has been haywire for quite some time now. Post being released on bail in the snake venom case, Elvish is now being questioned in a money laundering case by the ED. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame reached Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh today where he is being questioned NU the ED in the same case. A video of the same was shared by IANS on their Twitter handle.

As per IANS’ report, Elvish may be questioned about financial documents received from YouTube India and the other transactions too. The CVO officers will be leading the investigation and will be scrutinising every detail of the case.

Lucknow: Elvish Yadav has appeared at the Lucknow ED office in connection with the money laundering case. He may be questioned about financial documents received from YouTube India and other transactions. The CVO officers will lead the investigation, preparing to scrutinize every… pic.twitter.com/ClReGG7N2Z — IANS (@ians_india) July 23, 2024

Elvish was summoned in this case in the first week of July. However, owing to his work commitments and his foreign travel, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame seeked postponement of the same.

For the uninformed, Elvish was arrested on the 17th of March on the grounds of his involvement in the supply of snake venom to parties for recreational purposes. These partones were apparently hosted by him. His probe in the money laundering case is also related to the same case.

Elvish was last seen making an appearance during the Weekend Ka Vaar shoot of Bigg Boss OTT 3 where he supported his friend Lovekesh Kataria.