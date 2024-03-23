 Elvish Yadav Expresses Gratitude After Getting Bail In Gurugram Assault Case Ahead Of Holi: 'I Am Fine, Healthy'
Elvish Yadav Expresses Gratitude After Getting Bail In Gurugram Assault Case Ahead Of Holi: 'I Am Fine, Healthy'

Elvish Yadav was arrested and taken into 14-day judicial custody in the snake venom case.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 07:31 PM IST
article-image

On March 23, 2024, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav was granted bail by the Gurugram court in a case of assault against YouTuber Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern. However, a few days ago, he was arrested and taken into 14-day judicial custody in the snake venom case.

After getting bail, Elvish took to his X, formerly known as Twitter and expressed gratitude. He wrote, "धन्यवाद सभी का जिन्होंने मेरे लिये प्राथना की 🙏🏻मैं ठीक हूँ स्वस्थ हूँ।" (Thanks to everyone who prayed for me 🙏🏻 I am fine and healthy.)

Check it out:

article-image

A few minutes back, Elvish also shared a selfie on his Instagram story with the song Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe from the movie, Anari, playing in the background.

article-image
article-image

According to PTI, Judicial Magistrate First Class Harsh Kumar had ordered the YouTuber to appear in court on March 27, however, the Noida Police reached the Gurugram court along with Elvish on Saturday.

Elvish was questioned for three hours in connection with the assault case. "After interrogation, we produced him in the court seeking his 14 days' judicial custody. But the court granted him bail. We will issue notices to other accused to join the investigation," said Sector 53 Police Station SHO Inspector Rajender Kumar.

Elvish was granted bail as he and Maxtern had reached a compromise.

