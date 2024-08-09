 'Ek He Maa Bacha Hai': Farah Khan Cooks With Mom-In-Law Days After Mother's Death, Netizens Get Emotional
Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan returned to her Youtube channel on Friday, days after her mother passed away in Mumbai

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 08:19 PM IST
Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan returned to her Youtube channel on Friday, days after her mother passed away in Mumbai. Farah, who lost her mother on July 26, was seen cooking with her mother-in-law in her new video, and netizens were moved by their banter.

In the video, Farah told her fans that her mother-in-law would be cooking Mangalorean fish curry for her. She can be seen touching her mother-in-law's feet as she enters the house, and the latter even takes a playful dig at her that she never touches her feet when the cameras are off.

It was then that Farah hugged her mother-in-law and said, "Abhi ek he maa bacha hai mere paas, I have to touch her feet every time."

Farah's comment did not go unnoticed by netizens, who called it a heartwarming moment between the two. "The ek hi maa has my heart! Absolute respect," a user commented, while another wrote, "When Farah mam said 1 hi maa bacha hai mere pass my heart melted."

Farah's mother Menka Irani passed away at 79 after undergoing multiple surgeries. After her demise, the filmmaker took to her Instagram to pen a heartbreaking note, remembering the good times with her mother.

"My mom was a very unique person.. never wanted the limelight or any fuss around her.. despite the hard knocks she faced in her early life she was a rare one who had no bitterness or envy towards anyone. Everyone who met her loved her and realised where we get our sense of humour from. Well hardly.. she was far wittier and funny than both sajid and I put together," she wrote.

She further wrote, "I don’t want time to heal this lump that will always stay in my heart.. I don’t want to miss her coz she’s always a part of me..grateful to the universe for letting her be my mother n letting us look after her the way she single handedly looked after us all her life.. no more mourning now.. I want to celebrate her every day.. thank you everyone."

