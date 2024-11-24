'Duniya Kya Sochti Hai Mujhe...': Digvijay Rathee's Girlfriend Unnati Tomar Shares Cryptic Note After His Breakup Announcement On Bigg Boss 18

Digvijay Singh Rathee confirmed his breakup with Unnati Tomar in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18 and revealed that he is 'single.' When Salman Khan asked, "Digvijay, bahaar aapki ek girlfriend hai," Digvijay instantly refuted, saying, "Nahi hai sir meri koi girlfriend."

Further, Digvijay Singh Rathee explained, "I've made it very clear to her and before coming on the show, I had a word with her. In fact, we were not even on talking terms before I came on the show. When m promos for my entry were released, she tried calling me multiple times, but I was busy. In the evening, we spoke for an hour, and I told her that everything was over. We can't keep things going anymore because there were issues, but I had already ended things a long time ago," Digvijay told Salman.

Earlier today, on Sunday, Unnati Tomar shared a cryptic note on her Instagram following Digvijay's breakup announcement. She posted old photos on her story with the caption, "Jai Shree Krishna. Duniya kya sochti hain mujhe matlab nahi. Tum to sab jante ho na Kanha."

Check it out:

Unnati, who was Digvijay's love connection in Splitsvilla X5, announced their breakup, a few days ago. She urged their fans not to refer to them as ‘DigNati’ and mentioned that she is not supporting Rathee in Bigg Boss 18.

"Hey cuties! It’s a request to you all to not mention me in any dignati reels or edits. Also, don’t waste your time supporting DIGNATI. Support both of us individually. As you can see, I have been getting ignored by Digvijay’s PR team, so please do not spam me to support or literally anything related to Digvijay," she wrote.

"If I wish to support him, I will. So far I have realised they don’t want my support or anything. So I am officially done here. My self-respect is above everything, which I have been losing for a while," she added.