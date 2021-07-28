Dulquer Salmaan Birthday Special: From 'Karwaan' to 'Charlie', six must-watch movies of the actor

Dulquer Salmaan is an actor, playback singer and film producer who has made a mark in the Indian film industry in less than a decade.

Following his very successful debut in 2012, he has worked in well-received movies and attained popularity. He has earned several accolades for his instinctive acting including four Filmfare awards and one Kerala state award. He is the son of iconic actor Mammootty.

Dulquer Salmaan celebrates his 35th birthday on July 28.

The talented actor has a huge fan following and has been recognised in the media as a fashion icon. He has an earnest and raw acting style which has led him into doing a variety of films in various genre. He endorses brands, and promotes various social causes.

Here are some of his most binge-able films.

1) Charlie (2015)

Dulquer delivers an honest performance in this Malayalam-language adventure drama film directed by Martin Prakkat.