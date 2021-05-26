Dulquer Salmaan to star in R Balki’s psychological thriller, PC Sreeram confirms

Salmaan, who predominantly features in Malayalam films, has worked in Hindi movies like Karwaan and The Zoya Factor.

In a career spanning 40 years across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages, Sreeram has films such as Nayakan, Geethanjali, Koodum Thedi, Alaipayuthey, Balki's Cheeni Kum and Putham Pudhu Kaalai to his credit.

The director of photography, who is one of the founding members of Indian Society of Cinematographers (ISC), is known for his collaborations with Mani Ratnam and Balki.