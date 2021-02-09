Diana Penty announces Malayalam debut, to be seen opposite Dulquer Salmaan

Mumbai: Actress Diana Penty announced her debut in Malayalam films on Instagram on Tuesday. She will be seen alongside actor Dulquer Salmaan in an untitled film directed by Rosshan Andrrews.

The film is produced by Dulquer Salmaan. Other details are still under wraps.

Diana wrote with along with a picture: "Cheers to new beginnings! Super excited to join @dqsalmaan, @rosshanandrrews and the whole crew on this new journey - my first Malayalam film! Looking forward to the ride. "