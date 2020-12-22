Dulquer Salmaan wishes wife Amal on 9th wedding anniversary, says 'here’s to decades of us tripping, fumbling through life...'

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan on Tuesday wished his wife Amal as they marked 9 years of marital bliss. Sharing a stunning picture with his 'boo', Dulquer penned down a heartfelt post for her.
In the picture, the lovebirds are seen smiling ear to ear as they pose together.
"Happy happy 9 years boo !! Closing in on a decade and how ! Closer stronger and growing up ! With that cuddle bug of a super glue that binds us even closer. Here’s to decades of us tripping, fumbling through life but always catching each other, propping each other up and standing strong together. You’re my hollandaise, my chantilly cream, my truffle, my soy, my wasabi and my harissa ! Sorry had to be corny ! Happy anniversary mamma ! I love you long time," the 'Zoya Factor' actor wrote in the caption.
Earlier in September, the 'Solo' actor who never shies away from expressing his love for Amal, had penned down a sweet birthday note for her.
Sharing a cute picture on the phot-sharing app, he wrote, "Wishing you the happiest birthday my Am !! The best thing that happened from the lockdown is the time we got to spend, especially you me and marie. Times ill cherish for life. From our favourite shows to playing roles in Marie’s fairytales it’s been as special as could be. Thank you for being my rock. And for giving me M. Happy happy birthday again baby."
Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufia got married on December 22, 2011. The couple are parents to a baby girl, Maryam Ameerah Salmaan, who was born in 2017.
On the work front, the 'Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal' actor is working on 'Hey Sinamika' and 'Kurup'.
