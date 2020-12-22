Dulquer Salmaan wishes wife Amal on 9th wedding anniversary, says 'here’s to decades of us tripping, fumbling through life...'

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan on Tuesday wished his wife Amal as they marked 9 years of marital bliss. Sharing a stunning picture with his 'boo', Dulquer penned down a heartfelt post for her.

In the picture, the lovebirds are seen smiling ear to ear as they pose together.

"Happy happy 9 years boo !! Closing in on a decade and how ! Closer stronger and growing up ! With that cuddle bug of a super glue that binds us even closer. Here’s to decades of us tripping, fumbling through life but always catching each other, propping each other up and standing strong together. You’re my hollandaise, my chantilly cream, my truffle, my soy, my wasabi and my harissa ! Sorry had to be corny ! Happy anniversary mamma ! I love you long time," the 'Zoya Factor' actor wrote in the caption.