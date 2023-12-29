Dua Lipa Was NOT Sexually Harassed In Rajasthan; Here's The Truth Behind Viral Social Media Posts

Albanian singer and songwriter Dua Lipa is spending her holidays in India. A couple of days back, she visited Rajasthan and gave a glimpse of her vacation on her official social media account. Several pictures and videos of the pop star travelling around different parts of Rajasthan have also been doing the rounds on the internet.

In a viral video, Dua Lipa can be spotted casually strolling the streets of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, dressed in blue jeans and a black t-shirt. Interestingly, locals seemed to be unaware of her celebrity status and they failed to recognise her. The singer was seen along with a few other people in what looked like a market area.

The visuals have been widely shared by netizens and one of the meme pages on Instagram claimed that the video was recorded right after Dua Lipa was 'sexually harassed' by locals. The post, shared by RVCJ, claimed that Dua Lipa was escorted by locals after being sexually harassed in Jodhpur.

Here's a screenshot of the viral post:

However, after some research, it was found out that the post was edited and it wasn't the original post shared by the meme page. On December 27, RVCJ shared the post which read, "Dua Lipa is casually roaming around the streets of Jodhpur & no one is recognizing her." It was significantly different from the one that went viral.

Here's the original post:

Taking to her official Instagram account on Sunday, Dua Lipa posted several pictures from her trip to Rajasthan. She captioned it, "Happy Holidays from me to you sending love light health and happiness for the year ahead x."

After Rajasthan, she headed to New Delhi and sought blessings at the famous Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and visited the Humayun's tomb.

Dua Lipa's father, Dukagjin Lipa, shared a series of pictures from their outing in the national capital which he captioned, "The Indian journey starts at New Delhi #humayunstomb." The images include snapshots of the Humayun's Tomb and Bangla Sahib. Soon after he shared the pictures, Dua's fans and friends swamped down the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons.

This isn't Dua Lipa's first visit to India. She previously visited the country in November 2019 to participate in a music festival held in Mumbai.