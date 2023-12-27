Locals Fail To Recognise Dua Lipa As She Takes A Stroll On Streets Of Jodhpur; Netizens REACT To Viral Video

Singer and songwriter Dua Lipa is spending her holidays in India and is currently in Rajasthan. Several pictures and videos of the pop star travelling around different parts of Rajasthan have been doing the rounds on social media.

In a viral video, Dua Lipa can be spotted casually strolling the streets of Rajasthan, dressed in blue jeans and a black t-shirt. Interestingly, locals seem to be unaware of her celebrity status and they failed to recognise her.

She was seen along with a few other people in what looked like a market area. However, the exact location is not known yet.

Dua lipa ko na pahchaan ke Rajasthan walo ne usko, uski aukaat dikha di pic.twitter.com/9vXtHr9UB6 — जेंटल मैन (@gentleman07_) December 27, 2023

Soon after the video surfaced, netizens trolled the singer and posted some hilariuos comments. A user wrote, "Foreigners roaming around is too common in Udaipur, so no big deal and obv the locals won't be aware of Dua Lipa."

"Ek din me 5000 Gore aate hain Rajasthan, Le Rajasthani - Hogi koi," another user commented.

"Helloooo U got to lister to Dua Lipa to even be able to recognise her .. dude take a chill pill .. I think Dua is enjoying her freedom roaming about free as a bird .. so let’s chill," read a comment.

Another wrote, "She is enjoying her holiday peacefully, aur kya chahiye usko, koi Indian celebrity hota to bheed jut gayi hoti."

Meanwhile, taking to her official Instagram account on Sunday, Dua Lipa posted several pictures from her trip to Rajasthan.

She captioned it, "Happy Holidays from me to you sending love light health and happiness for the year ahead x."

After Rajasthan, she headed to New Delhi and sought blessings at the famous Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and visited the Humayun's tomb.

Taking to Instagram, Dua Lipa's father Dukagjin Lipa shared a string of pictures from their outing in the national capital which he captioned, "The Indian journey starts at New Delhi #humayunstomb."

The images include snapshots of the Humayun's Tomb and Bangla Sahib. Soon after he shared the pictures, Dua's fans and friends swamped down the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons.

It may be mentioned that this isn't Dua Lipa's first visit to India. She previously visited the country in November 2019 to participate in a music festival held in Mumbai.