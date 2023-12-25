A Glimpse At Dua Lipa's Rajasthan Diaries

By: Sachin T | December 25, 2023
Global singer Dua Lipa sent her desi fans into a tizzy after she took everyone by surprise with her photos from Rajasthan
The singer landed in India recently and jetted off to Rajasthan to ring in the holiday season
Dua Lipa's Rajasthan vacation is all about touristing amongst the locals, visiting palaces and unwinding as the year comes to an end
"Happy Holidays from me to youuuuu. Sending love light health and happiness for the year ahead x," she captioned her photos
Her photos are proof enough of how much fun the singer was having in Rajasthan with her friends
She also clicked some stunning selfies as she got all decked up to tour around Rajasthan
She braced the windy Rajasthan weather in a stunning red jacket and jeans
She also gave a glimpse of Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur
Dua Lipa was last seen in India when she made her debut performance in the country 2019
