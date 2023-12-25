A Glimpse At Dua Lipa's Rajasthan Diaries

By: Sachin T | December 25, 2023

Global singer Dua Lipa sent her desi fans into a tizzy after she took everyone by surprise with her photos from Rajasthan

The singer landed in India recently and jetted off to Rajasthan to ring in the holiday season

Dua Lipa's Rajasthan vacation is all about touristing amongst the locals, visiting palaces and unwinding as the year comes to an end

"Happy Holidays from me to youuuuu. Sending love light health and happiness for the year ahead x," she captioned her photos

Her photos are proof enough of how much fun the singer was having in Rajasthan with her friends

She also clicked some stunning selfies as she got all decked up to tour around Rajasthan

She braced the windy Rajasthan weather in a stunning red jacket and jeans

She also gave a glimpse of Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur

Dua Lipa was last seen in India when she made her debut performance in the country 2019

