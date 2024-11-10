 ‘Dono Pati Aaye, Sab Cheen Kar, Do Bachhe De Kar Chale Gaye’: Bigg Boss 18’s Hema Sharma On Her Two Failed Marriages (Exclusive)
In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Bigg Boss 18’s Hema Sharma reveals how she has been raising both her sons on her own and that the accusations levied against her by her ex husband are absolutely contradictory to her current situation.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 11:53 AM IST
Hema Sharma who recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss 18 house made headlines as soon as she came outside the show. When the actress was inside the Bigg Boss house, her husband Gaurav Sharma had accused her of demanding a 2 BHK in return of letting him meet his son. The actress however bashed these rumours and revealed being physically abused by ex husband Gaurav.

In an exclusive conversation with us, the Dabbang 3 actress opened up on her two failed marriages and how she is now working hard to build a life for both her children. The actress said, “ ''Accusations levied on me where I have been called a 'gold digger,' or that I got married for money, I would like to say that I am raising both my sons on my own today and I am not saying this to gain any sympathy out of it. I just want everyone to know the reality behind the life of the Hema Sharma you follow on social media, the woman you saw in Bigg Boss. This is my truth. However, I am working very hard and I will continue doing so and earn more so that along with my children, I am able to take care of the children in need and impact people's lives in a positive way. I do not pity my life, I just wanted to speak about myself today. I live on my terms and I am raising my kids on my own.”

Hema further reveals not being in touch with her own family and her in laws and says, “Na mera mayka hai, Na mera sasural hai. Dono pati aaye, shadi ki, apni marzi se sab kuch kiya aur sab kuch cheen kar bhaag gaye, aur do bachhe mere paas chhod gaye. Mere upar 2.5 crores ka ilzam hai. Jo aurat ke upar itne paiso ka ilzam hai, wo apne gold ke jhumke bechti phir rahi hai apna rent dene ke liye.”

Speaking to us before this, Hema had also revealed selling off her gold earrings to pay her rent and stated that life after Bigg Boss is not the bed of roses her husband Gaurav thinks it is.

