‘Kabhi Bahut Favour Karte Hai, Kabhi Humiliate’: Shoaib Ibrahim Reveals Reason Behind Turning Down Bigg Boss 18 This Year

Shoaib Ibrahim has gone ahead to be a popular name in the world of Indian television over the years. The actor, who now also enjoys a massive digital presence, was reportedly offered the 18th instalment of the reality show this year. However, Shoaib denied the offer.

In a Q and A session held by the actor on his Instagram handle today, Shoaib was asked by one of his followers about the reason behind turning down the offer for Bigg Boss 18 this year. Addressing the same, Shoaib went ahead to state that according to him, the show is not a personality driven show anymore and has now turned out to be a content driven show. Shoaib said, “Ho sakta hai ke main galat hoon, par mujhe personally Aisa lagta hai ke Bigg Boss jo hai wo ab personality ka show nahi raha hai, wo ab content ka show bann Gaya hai. Pehle personality ka show hua karta tha. Ab wo Aisa hai jitna aap content doge utna jyda aap dikhoge, ya aapko dikhaya jayega ya aap aage Tak jaoge, toh is wajah se. Par phir bhi, jaisa ke Maine Kaha ke is bar main apne aapko convince Nai kar paaya. But agar aage kar liya toh dekhenge. Abhi toh Aisa lagta hai ke ya toh kisi ko Bahut jyda favour kar rahe hote hai ya Bahut jyda humiliate kar rahe hote hai. Aisa lagta hai ke yaar personality nahi dikh rahi, content jyda hogaya hai.”

For the uninformed, Shoaib’s wife Dipika participated in the 12th instalment of the show and also went ahead to lift the trophy that season.