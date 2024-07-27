Did Dipika Kakar Accidentally CONFIRM Husband Shoaib Ibrahim's Participation In Bigg Boss 18? (VIDEO)

Bigg Boss will be back with its eighteenth season soon. While the contestant's list has not yet been announced, several media reports claim that Shoaib Ibrahim is the first confirmed contestant for Bigg Boss season 18.

Amid this, Shoaib's wife, actress Dipika Kakar, accidentally hinted at his participation in Bigg Boss 18 in their latest vlog on YouTube. In it, the actress asked her husband to help him in the kitchen. As she was preparing Dal Baati.

Later, she asked him to knead the dough and guided him throughout. To this, Shoaib asked her if she was doubting his cooking skills. In response, she said, I have never said this. I have always said that you are very clever; you know everything."

"Jiss safai and taste se aapne chicken korma, aam ras, puri, puri ka atta kiya na. I don't believe that you don't know how to cook. He is ready for Bigg Boss."

Listening to this, Shoaib had a shocking reaction, while she laughed and hid her face. Later, he asked her to “Shut up.”

Dipika participated in Bigg Boss 12 and emerged as the winner of the season, with Sreesanth being the first runner-up of the reality show.

Dipika married Shoaib in February 2018 in Bhopal. They met on the sets of the popular TV show Sasural Simar Ka and eventually fell in love.

Later, the actress converted to Islam and changed her name to Faiza Ibrahim. The couple has a son, Ruhaan Shoaib Ibrahim, who was born in 2023.