Dipika Kakkar-Shoaib Ibrahim Blessed With Baby Boy, Reveal It's A Premature Delivery

One of television's most-loved couples, Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim, have now become proud parents to a baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child in the early hours of June 21, Wednesday, and Shoaib took to his social media handle to announce the good news with their fans.

Shoaib shared that the baby was born premature, but added that their little one was doing fine.

Interestingly, Shoaib celebrated his birthday with Dipika and his friends and family just a day ago, on June 20.

Dipika-Shoaib welcome first child

On Wednesday, Shoaib took to his Instagram handle to share a note, announcing the arrival of their baby boy.

"Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning, we are blessed with a baby boy. It's a premature delivery, nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers," the note read.

The new parents are yet to announce the name of their baby boy, and at present, they are flooded with congratulatory wishes from their near and dear ones.

When Dipika suffered a miscarriage

During her pregnancy, Dipika had revealed in an interview that she had conceived a child earlier too, but unfortunately, she suffered a miscarriage.

She had said that it was the first time she had conceived and that her entire family, including Shoaib, were all excited and had even planned everything till the delivery.

However, the actress suffered a miscarriage and it hit her very badly. "Shoaib stood like a rock for me because I don’t remember him being sad in front of me. I reached home and started crying but my mother-in-law was extremely supportive. Nobody made me feel like something horrible had happened," she had said.

