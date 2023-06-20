Shoaib Ibrahim Birthday: 9 Times The Actor Set Instagram On Fire

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 20, 2023

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim celebrated his 38th birthday on June 20, Tuesday

Shoaib is one of the most followed television actors on Instagram

He often treats his fans with hot photos of himself flaunting his chiselled abs

The actor's ripped physique has a separate fanbase of its own

Shoaib has been a part of several television shows, his most popular one being Sasural Simar Ka

The actor also has his own Youtube channel where he keeps sharing updates from his day to day life

Shoaib is married to actress Dipika Kakkar since 2018

They are now expecting their first child and Shoaib is set to embrace fatherhood soon

Thanks For Reading!

11 Best Stills Of Alia-Ranveer From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Teaser
Find out More