Shoaib Ibrahim Birthday: 9 Times The Actor Set Instagram On Fire

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 20, 2023
Actor Shoaib Ibrahim celebrated his 38th birthday on June 20, Tuesday
Shoaib is one of the most followed television actors on Instagram
He often treats his fans with hot photos of himself flaunting his chiselled abs
The actor's ripped physique has a separate fanbase of its own
Shoaib has been a part of several television shows, his most popular one being Sasural Simar Ka
The actor also has his own Youtube channel where he keeps sharing updates from his day to day life
Shoaib is married to actress Dipika Kakkar since 2018
They are now expecting their first child and Shoaib is set to embrace fatherhood soon
