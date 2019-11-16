Dimple Kapadia’s mother Betty hospitalized in Mumbai

On Saturday, Betty Kapadia was admitted at the Hinduja Health Care in Khar West.

Betty – who’s actor Dimple Kapadia’s mother – is 80 years old. She was diagnosed with respiratory problems and is in the ICU.

Two weeks ago, actor Twinkle Khanna had posted a picture of Betty Kapadia with her family on her 80th birthday and captioned the picture: “Grandmother’s 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter #ShilimDiaries”

The Batias and Kapadias had gone out for an outing and were holidaying at a resort in Shillim, Maharashtra. Akshay Kumar’s family along with his son Aarav, wife Twinkle, Dimple and Karan Kapadia were present at the event.