16 doctors from Palghar booked for ragging

Palghar: A criminal case has been reported with the Palghar police station against 16 doctors of Dr M L Dhawale Memorial Homoeopathic Institute for ragging an intern lady doctor. The lady doctor registered a complaint at the Palghar police station regarding the mental harassment on Friday, November 15. The doctors are charged under section 4 of the Maharashtra State Ragging Restriction Law. Police stated, "We are investigating the matter and assessing the situation."

The lady doctor had begun working around three months ago, after completing her education at ML Dhawale Hospital. During the training, when she senior doctors, she was harassed on November 14. She accused them of mental harassment and registered a police complaint against the doctors.

Dhawale college has been in the news due to other issues and this time for ragging. The Supreme Court has made strict laws against ragging and despite this cases have been occurring.

Payal Tadvi, a victim of ragging

Payal Tadvi, 26, a postgraduate resident doctor at BYL Nair Hospital had hung herself inside the hostel on May 22. Payal hails from Jalgaon and belonged to the Bhil Muslim community. She allegedly committed suicide due to the harassment of three senior resident doctors, as the doctors allegedly abused her with castiest slurs.

Dr Hema Ahuja, Dr Bhakti Mehare and Dr Ankita Khandelwal have been accused of ragging, torturing and harassing Payal because of her caste.

After her suicide, the trio were arrested on charges of abatement of suicide under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code, Anti-Ragging Act, Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and IT Act.