Mumbai: In man years the political scene in Maharashtra has is full of drama and now poetry. The Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who is also the editor of the party mouthpiece Saamna has been writing critical pieces and tweeting. Using excerpts from Hindi literature writers like Dushyant Kumar and now poetry of Basheer Badar.

Poetry from unlikely quarters or as lyrics from the famous song of Bobby, a Hindi film were, "Mei shayar toh nahi...magar" (I am not a poet, but), the current situation of killing time as the leaders of the three parties, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress and Sena thrash out the details of power sharing, to keep up the tempo, Raut has been tweeting couplets and lines from relevant and timely poetry.

One such sher, clearly hitting at their former alliance partner, the Bharatiya Janata Party clearly states the Sena has moved on without any nostalgia.

"Yeh ehsaan kiya hai. Yaad mujhe dard purane nahi aatey," by Bashir Badar. (I'm indebted. There is no recollection of any nostalgic memories).

Now with Sena having broken from the National Democratic Alliance they are embarking on a whole new chapter in their political journey. NCP legislator and spokesperson Nawab Malik pulled up Raut for shedding tears over parting with their past alliance partner. Instead they should be welcoming the change.

He simply retweeted with a quote from two lines of Urdu poet, Mir Taqi Mir. "इब्तेदाए इश्क़ है रोता है क्या, आगे आगे देखिए होता है क्या." (This is just the beginning of something new, why you are crying?)

Till the government is announced, while many are getting anxious, they should take to reading Urdu couplet tweets from the politicians for some poetic relief.