Bhidu, use this protection ke liye: When Jackie Shroff gave Twinkle Khanna some 'weed'

Twinkle Khanna, who is also a weekly columnist for a leading daily as Mrs Funnybones recently shared a rib tickling incident when actor Jackie Shroff gave her some weed.
Twinkle took to her Instagram and shared a post captioned as, “My bit this week-Jackie gave me some weed and now I am hooked! An established method to ensure that we don’t die of a heart attack before we finally collapse due to pulmonary failure.”
Citing the deteriorating air quality, the 45-year-old recalls an incident in her column, when Jackie Shroff gave her weed and said, ‘Bhidu, use this, protection ke liye.’ However, it wasn’t any marijuana, but were spider plants, known for their ability to spread quickly. She states that it baffled her and wondered if it was his equivalent of tying a black thread to ward off the ubiquitous evil eye. Instead, Shroff said that it was to keep pollution at bay.
Twinkle's books, Mrs Funnybones and The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, both have been declared bestsellers. She made her acting debut in 1995 with Barsaat and has acted in over 16 films. As of now she's a full time mom and author.
