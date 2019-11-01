Flashback Friday: When Jackie Shroff slapped Anil Kapoor 17 times during 'Parinda'

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films is celebrating 30 years of the Bollywood classic Parinda. The film was written and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and was released on the 3rd of November 1989. The Bollywood crime-drama had an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, and Madhuri Dixit.

On the account of 30 years of Parinda, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films took to their social media handles and are sharing video clips and BTS content. It’s the perfect trip down the memory lane of Bollywood’s most iconic movies ever made.

The makers shared,“@AnilKapoor has always been a perfectionist when it comes to his shots. Here is @bindasbhidu sharing how it took 17 ‘hard’ takes to get the final cut for one of #Parinda’s scenes. #30YearsOfParinda”