Anil Kapoor for Maha CM? Check out his hilarious reaction

While the BJP and Shiv Sena alliance is currently considering every possible candidate for the post of next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, a fan suggested Anil Kapoor is the right choice. Yes, the Nayak refrence had twitter in splits. What bowled the twitter though was Anil Kapoor’s response to the tweet.

The Nayak actor had the most hilarious response to the tweet.

A fan recalled Anil Kapoor’s Nayak film in which he becomes the Chief Minister for Maharashtra for a day and tweeted, "Maharashtra mein jab tak koi rasta nahi nikalta, tab tak anil kapoor ko hi mukhyamantri bana kar dekh lete hain. Parde par unka ek din ka karyalay poore desh ne dekha aur saraha hai. Devendra Fadnavis aur Aaditya Thackeray kya soch rahe hai? (Until we reach a solution for Maharashtra, why not make Anil Kapoor the Chief Minister? Everyone watched and loved his one-day session on the big screen. What say Devendra Fadnavis, Aditya Thackeray?)