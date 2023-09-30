Dilip Joshi Aka Jethalal To Take A Break From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? | Photo Via Instagram

Dilip Joshi became a household name after starring in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In it, he plays the role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada. Now, according to a media report, the actor will be taking a break from the show.

"Dilip Joshi has taken a break from his show and is currently on a short religious trip to Tanzania with his family," said a report in ETimes. The report further stated that he is currently in Daresalaam for a special occasion that is happening in the Swaminarayan temple.

Dilip, who is an active social media user, has yet to share photos or videos from his religious trip.

This means that he will not be a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for a few days now. The members of Gokuldham have welcomed Bappa to their society, and the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have finally begun.

During the episode of the show, Jethalal reveals that he will be missing the celebration this time as he has to head to Indore as he has received a special invitation from a colleague. This explains his absence from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Apart from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dilip has worked in the Gujarati and Hindi film and television industries. He has also been a part of Hindi movies like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, One 2 Ka 4, Dil Hai Tumhaara, and What's Your Raashee?

