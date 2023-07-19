 Disha Vakani To Finally Return To Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? New Promo Reveals
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 09:57 AM IST
article-image

After years and years of wait, there is finally some good news for the ardent fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as everyone's favourite Daya is finally set to return to the show soon. The makers of TMKOC dropped a brand new promo of the show, promising Daya's return after her being MIA since the past few years.

While the promo has gone viral in no time, fans are wondering if the original Daya, Disha Vakani is set to make her comeback, or if the makers are planning to get a new actress on board.

article-image

Disha Vakani to return to TMKOC?

On Tuesday, the makers dropped a new promo of the sitcom in which the entire Gokuuldham society, along with Jethalal, Tapu and Bapuji, can be seen asking Daya's brother Sundar about her return from Ahmedabad.

It is then that Sundar finally reveals that Daya is currently busy with 'seva' as it is the month of Shravan, but promises that the lamp of Diwali will be lit in the Gada household by Daya only.

As soon as the promo went viral, fans of the show erupted with joy. However, the makers haven't clarified yet if it's Disha Vakani who is set to return to the show or a new actress will step into her shoes.

article-image

Auditions for Daya's role

Last year, actress Aishwarya Sakhuja had revealed that the makers were conducting auditions for the role of Daya and that she too had tried her luck at it.

"I had auditioned 20–25 days back. I can sense some kind of urgency when they are casting Dayaben’s character. So I was called to audition for the role. Usually, we get a call back within like a week’s time. But since it’s been that long, I don’t think I am doing it," she had said in July 2022.

Since the inception of TMKOC, Disha played the role of Daya on the show. But in 2017, she went on a maternity leave, and never returned since then.

article-image

