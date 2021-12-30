'Taarak Mehta...' fame Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal Gada quitting the show after 13 years? Here's what we know

Popular actor Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal Gada in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' recently reacted to reports of him quitting the show.

In an interview, the actor addressed the speculation and said that he feels that when this show is doing well, why unnecessarily quit it for something else.

He told ETimes that he has got immense love because of this show and he can't ruin it. However, he added that he gets offers for other shows and till the time he enjoys it, he will be a part of 'Taarak Mehta'.

Joshi also said that the day he will feel that he's not enjoying it anymore, he will 'move on'.

Joshi has appeared in many films including 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Badshah', 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun', 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani', and 'Humraaz' among others. However, he became a household name after his stint in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'.

Earlier this month, it was also reported that Raj Anadkat, who plays Jethalal and Daya's son Tapu in the show, would be quitting it owing to differences with the production house. There were rumours that Raj had already put in his papers and would not shoot after December 20.

However, ETimes later reported that Raj is not quitting the show. A source from the production house informed that he was unhappy about a few things but it was a passing phase, and he now plans to continue with the show.

Over the last couple of years, actors like Neha Mehta and Gurucharan Singh have quit the show. They were replaced by Sunayana Fozdar and Balwinder Singh Sodhi, respectively.

Starring Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, Amit Bhatt and Sonalika Joshi among others, it is one of the longest-running episodic shows.

The story revolves around the lives of a family living in Gokuldham Society, where they co-exist with families of different backgrounds and cultures.

