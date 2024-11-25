Digvijay Singh Rathee's Ex-Girlfriend Unnati Tomar Opens Up On Getting Abuses, Hate: 'Not Crying Like Others'

Digvijay Singh Rathee, who is currently in Bigg Boss 18, recently announced his breakup with Unnati Tomar and confirmed that he is 'single.' He also revealed that he had a conversation with Unnati before joining the show, making it clear that their relationship was over.

Now, Unnati shared that she has been receiving abuse and hate from people. Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote, "Day 35 of people abusing me and spreading hate in every possible way just because I told them the truth, broke their delusion, and am not crying like others. I still want be with that person and living my life."

Check it out:

After Digvijay announced his breakup on national television, Unnati shared a cryptic note on social media. She posted old photos on her story with the caption, "Jai Shree Krishna. Duniya kya sochti hai mujhe matlab nahi. Tum to sab jante ho na, Kanha."

Unnati, who was Digvijay's love connection in Splitsvilla X5, announced their breakup. She urged their fans not to refer to them as ‘DigNati’ and mentioned that she is not supporting Rathee in Bigg Boss 18.

"Hey cuties! It’s a request to you all to not mention me in any dignati reels or edits. Also, don’t waste your time supporting DIGNATI. Support both of us individually. As you can see, I have been getting ignored by Digvijay’s PR team, so please do not spam me to support or literally anything related to Digvijay. If I wish to support him, I will. So far I have realised they don’t want my support or anything. So I am officially done here. My self-respect is above everything, which I have been losing for a while," she added.