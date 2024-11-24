 Bigg Boss 18: Uorfi Javed Supports Digvijay Singh Rathee, Takes Dig At Makers For 'Targeting' Him
Bigg Boss 18: Uorfi Javed Supports Digvijay Singh Rathee, Takes Dig At Makers For 'Targeting' Him

Bigg Boss 18: Uorfi Javed Supports Digvijay Singh Rathee, Takes Dig At Makers For 'Targeting' Him

Digvijay Singh Rathee, who gained popularity after participating in Splitsvilla X5, is currently seen in Bigg Boss 18. Despite being one of the most loved contestants, his fans have criticised the makers for giving him limited screen time. Now, Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram story to show support for Digvijay, while also taking a subtle dig at the Bigg Boss 18 makers for 'targeting' him.

Digvijay Singh Rathee, who gained popularity after participating in Splitsvilla X5, is currently seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 18. He entered the house as the first wildcard contestant alongside Kashish Kapoor, his connection from Splitsvilla X5. Despite being one of the most loved contestants, his fans have criticised the makers for giving him limited screen time.

Now, Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram story to show support for Digvijay. She also took a subtle dig at the Bigg Boss 18 makers for 'targeting' him. Sharing a video of Rathee, she wrote, "I feel @digvijay_rathee is doing amazing but still he is being targeted for no reason."

Check it out:

Digvijay has recently became the new god of the house. However, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, and Tajinder Bagga rebelled, stating they wouldn’t perform their assigned duties. As a result, Digvijay declared that the trio would have to cook and wash their own utensils, adding that no food would be prepared for them.

In the latest episode, Bigg Boss gave Digvijay a special power, allowing him the opportunity to save Kashish Kapoor. However, he chose to refuse, which led to a heated argument between the duo.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, three wild card contestants, Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra and Aditi Mistry made their grand entry in the house

Reportedly, Alice Kaushik will be eliminated during Weekend Ka Vaar.

In tonight's episode, former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan, currently battling stage three breast cancer, will make an appearance on the upcoming Bigg Boss 18 episode.

