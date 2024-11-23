 Hina Khan Praises Salman Khan After Meeting Him On Bigg Boss 18 Set: 'He Sat With Me For 1 Hour, Asked About My Cancer Treatment'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHina Khan Praises Salman Khan After Meeting Him On Bigg Boss 18 Set: 'He Sat With Me For 1 Hour, Asked About My Cancer Treatment'

Hina Khan Praises Salman Khan After Meeting Him On Bigg Boss 18 Set: 'He Sat With Me For 1 Hour, Asked About My Cancer Treatment'

Hina Khan said Salman Khan tried to boost her confidence amid her breast cancer treatment

ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 08:37 PM IST
article-image

Actor Hina Khan met superstar Salman Khan on the sets of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 18' in Mumbai and penned an emotional note.

On Saturday (November 23), Hina shared pictures with 'Bhaijaan' on Instagram and wrote, "I always find something to take back from my meetings with the most humble and kind @beingsalmankhan This time though it was different... The effort he made to meet me after his long n tiring day of shoot, standing all day doing what he does... really touched my heart Salman.."

"He called me and sat me down for close to an hour, asked about every little detail of my treatment and the way he tried to boost my confidence was unlike anything. He not only shared his experiences and knowledge he also made sure I leave a 'More Confident Person' than before, he assured me that I will be fine," Hina added.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: 'Aap Hamesha Se Fighter Rahi Ho,' Says Salman Khan To Hina Khan, Actress Gets Teary...
article-image

"The point is, he didn't need to do all this .. but he did... being who he is .. how busy he is .. how swamped with work he is .. he still managed to extend his support personally. It's not just a hearty support for me .. it's also a lesson. And I shall never forget it. Thank you for being you Salman.. my highest of Regards for you, always," she concluded.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Byculla’s Sitting MLA Yamini Jadhav Loses To Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Manoj Jamsutkar By 31,361 Votes
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Byculla’s Sitting MLA Yamini Jadhav Loses To Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Manoj Jamsutkar By 31,361 Votes
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Anant Bala Nar Triumphs Over Manisha Waikar In Battle Of Loyalties In Jogeshwari East Seat
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Anant Bala Nar Triumphs Over Manisha Waikar In Battle Of Loyalties In Jogeshwari East Seat
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Mahayuti Candidate Ashok Patil Defeats Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Ramesh Korgaonkar In Bhandup By 6,764 Votes
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Mahayuti Candidate Ashok Patil Defeats Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Ramesh Korgaonkar In Bhandup By 6,764 Votes
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize 2.947 Kg Of Gold Worth ₹2.1 Crore In 3 Cases
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize 2.947 Kg Of Gold Worth ₹2.1 Crore In 3 Cases

Fans bombarded the comment section of Hina's post with love and blessings.

Earlier, Hina confirmed that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Taking to Instagram, she said, "Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

Read Also
‘Jaise Bhi Ho Din..’: Hina Khan Enjoys A Beachy Vacation In Maldives Amid Breast Cancer Battle
article-image

"I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined and positive. With the grace of the almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and will be completely healthy. Please send your prayers blessings and love," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress gained a lot of recognition for her role in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. She is also known for her negative character Komolika in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Shabana Azmi Receives Standing Ovation For Her 50-Year Cinema Journey At Festival Des 3...

Video: Shabana Azmi Receives Standing Ovation For Her 50-Year Cinema Journey At Festival Des 3...

'Sab EVM Ka Khel Hai': Bigg Boss Fame Ajaz Khan Reacts After Getting Only 155 Votes For Versova Seat...

'Sab EVM Ka Khel Hai': Bigg Boss Fame Ajaz Khan Reacts After Getting Only 155 Votes For Versova Seat...

Hina Khan Praises Salman Khan After Meeting Him On Bigg Boss 18 Set: 'He Sat With Me For 1 Hour,...

Hina Khan Praises Salman Khan After Meeting Him On Bigg Boss 18 Set: 'He Sat With Me For 1 Hour,...

Pak Influencer Mathira Claims Her Alleged Viral S*x Videos Were AI-Generated: 'I'm Bold But I Know...

Pak Influencer Mathira Claims Her Alleged Viral S*x Videos Were AI-Generated: 'I'm Bold But I Know...

'Apni Beti Se Puch Lena...': Prajakta Koli Reacts To Woman Who Blamed Her For Teaching Young Girls...

'Apni Beti Se Puch Lena...': Prajakta Koli Reacts To Woman Who Blamed Her For Teaching Young Girls...