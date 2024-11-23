Hina Khan Praises Salman Khan After Meeting Him On Bigg Boss 18 Set: 'He Sat With Me For 1 Hour, Asked About My Cancer Treatment'

Actor Hina Khan met superstar Salman Khan on the sets of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 18' in Mumbai and penned an emotional note.

On Saturday (November 23), Hina shared pictures with 'Bhaijaan' on Instagram and wrote, "I always find something to take back from my meetings with the most humble and kind @beingsalmankhan This time though it was different... The effort he made to meet me after his long n tiring day of shoot, standing all day doing what he does... really touched my heart Salman.."

"He called me and sat me down for close to an hour, asked about every little detail of my treatment and the way he tried to boost my confidence was unlike anything. He not only shared his experiences and knowledge he also made sure I leave a 'More Confident Person' than before, he assured me that I will be fine," Hina added.

"The point is, he didn't need to do all this .. but he did... being who he is .. how busy he is .. how swamped with work he is .. he still managed to extend his support personally. It's not just a hearty support for me .. it's also a lesson. And I shall never forget it. Thank you for being you Salman.. my highest of Regards for you, always," she concluded.

Fans bombarded the comment section of Hina's post with love and blessings.

Earlier, Hina confirmed that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Taking to Instagram, she said, "Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

"I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined and positive. With the grace of the almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and will be completely healthy. Please send your prayers blessings and love," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress gained a lot of recognition for her role in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. She is also known for her negative character Komolika in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.