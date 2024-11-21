 'Didn't Realise It's National Cyber Debate': Swara Bhasker SLAMS Haters For Trolling Her Viral No Makeup Look
Actress Swara Bhasker was brutally trolled after a no makeup photo of hers went viral online. Reacting to the hate, Swara shared pictures of her wearing dresses and makeup, and wrote, "I didn’t realise my wardrobe choices post marriage are a national cyber debate. Here are more pics...to give Sanghi vermin more fodder for their dung (sic)."

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 09:31 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker was at the receiving end of brutal trolling and hate after a photo of her wearing a simple salwar suit and without any makeup went viral online. The actress finally reacted to the trolling on Thursday and took a dig at those targetting her husband, Fahad Ahmad.

Swara took to her X handle and shared a series of photos clicked post her wedding with Fahad. In one of the photos, she can be seen wearing a strapless dress, while in another, a flowy gown with a plunging neckline. She also shared a post comparing her photos before and after her wedding.

"I didn’t realise my wardrobe choices post marriage are a national cyber debate (bizarre!).. Here are more pics of me post marriage to give Sanghi vermin more fodder for their dung (sic)," she wrote.

"Im sorry @FahadZirarAhmad doesn’t fit your stereotype of a conservative Muslim husband. Lol!" she sarcastically added.

article-image

The photo of Swara that went viral was from her meeting with controversial Islamic figure, Maulana Sajjad Nomani, a few days ago. The actress was slammed for "seeking blessings" of the Nomani, who has earlier stirred a row with a statements like it is 'haram' for parents to send their daughters to schools and colleges unsupervised.

Netizens called out Swara's "double standards" as on one hand, she is often seen calling herself a 'feminist' and advocating women empowerment, and on the other hand, she was meeting and interacting with Nomani.

article-image

Meanwhile, in the past few days, Swara was seen campaigning for her husband Fahad Ahmad across Maharashtra. Fahad contested the Maharashtra Assembly elections on an NCP (Sharad Pawar) ticket from the Anushakti Nagar constituency seat, against NCP's Sana Malik.

Swara and Fahad got married in February 2023 under the Special Marriages Act after dating for over two years. They welcomde a named Raabiyaa in the same year.

