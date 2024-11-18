'Joh Mere Pati Ke Deen Aur Imaan Par Sawal Utha Rahe Hain..': Swara Bhasker's Fiery Speech In Mumbai's Anushakati Nagar Goes Viral; Watch

A video of actress Swara Bhasker's fiery speech has gone viral on social media, in which she can be heard saying, "It doesn't matter which caste you were born into to have respect for Prophet Muhammad (SAW)."

Swara, the wife of Fahad Ahmad, the NCP (SP) candidate from Mumbai's Anushakti Nagar assembly seat, was campaigning for her husband in the constituency on Sunday.

In the viral clip, Swara criticised her husband's election opponents without naming them. She said, " Jo mere pati ke deen aur imaan par baar baar sawal utha rahe hain, aaj is manch se mai un logon se puchhna chahti hoonki aapka imaan kahan tha jab aapke dost Anil Rathod ne Nitesh Rane ki Sabha yahan lagwai thi? Jahna par khared hokar wah aapke nabi ko gaaliyan de sakta tha (Those who are repeatedly questioning the faith and religion of my husband, today I would like to ask them: Where was your faith when Anil Rathod arranged a gathering for Nitesh Rane here, where he insulted your Holy Prophet?)"

"Then where was your faith? Where was your faith when the rapists of Bilkis Bano were garlanded by BJP leaders?" she added.

हुज़ूर पाक सल्लल्लाहु अलैहि वसल्लम की इज़्ज़त मन में होने के लिए आप किस जात में पैदा होते हैं ये ज़रूरी नहीं होता: स्वरा भास्कर pic.twitter.com/edAiMcByTA — Aftab Alam । آفتاب (@Aftabalm01) November 17, 2024

Bhasker, who has been actively campaigning for her husband, who is contesting against NCP candidate Sana Malik from Anushakti Nagar, sparked controversy after meeting controversial Islamic figure Maulana Sajjad Nomani with her husband Fahad Ahmad on Saturday.

The actress faced criticism for meeting the maulana, who had previously stated that it is "haram" for parents to send their daughters to schools and colleges unsupervised.

The voting for Maharashtra Assembly will take place on November 20 and results will be declared on November 26.