 Swara Bhasker SLAMMED For Meeting Maulana Sajjad Nomani Who Once Stated Sending Girls To School Was 'Haram'
Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker found herself at the receiving end of severe backlash after she met controversial Islamic figure, Maulana Sajjad Nomani, with her husband Fahad Ahmad on Saturday. The actress was slammed for meeting the maulana who had once stated that it is 'haram' for parents to send their daughters to schools and colleges unsupervised.

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
On Saturday, Swara, accompanied by her husband Fahad, who is contesting the Maharashtra Assembly elections on an NCP (Sharad Pawar) ticket, met Maulana Sajjad Nomani at his office. "In the service of Maulana Sajjad Nomani, and he showered us with lots of blessings," Fahad wrote along with photos with the maulana.

In the pictures, Swara can be seen wearing a pastel salwar suit, with her head covered with her dupatta. Netizens slammed Swara for advocating women's rights on one hand, and meeting the maulana who is known for his controversial statements against women on the other hand.

"Ultra feminist Swara Bhasker received blessings by Deobandi Pro-Taliban fundamentalist Maulana Sajjad Nomani who often preached parents to avoid sending daughters to education institutions to prevent them turning "kafir". He openly speaks against inter-faith (M girl to H boy) marriages (sic)," a user wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Fahad is all set to contest the Maharashtra Assembly elections on an NCP (Sharad Pawar) ticket from the Anushakti Nagar constituency seat, against NCP's Sana Malik. He was earlier a part of Samajwadi Party and was state president of its youth unit Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha.

Swara and Fahad got married in February 2023 under the Special Marriages Act. The two welcomed a daughter named Raabiyaa in the same year.

Maharashtra is set to go into polling on November 20. The results will be announced on November 23.

