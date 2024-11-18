Swara Bhasker Slams Yogi Adityanath Over Jhansi Hospital Fire: 'Those Responsible For Governance Are Dancing On Streets'

Actress Swara Bhasker stirred a heated debate on social media with her criticism of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The actress reacted strongly to a video of the CM participating in a roadshow, juxtaposing it against a tragic incident in Jhansi, where 10 newborn babies reportedly lost their lives in a government hospital fire.

On November 16, a fire broke out at the Special Newborn Care Unit of Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, claiming the lives of 10 newborns. The tragedy unfolded as 55 infants were undergoing treatment in the ward. While 45 were successfully rescued, 10 tragically died from severe burns and asphyxiation.

On Monday, Swara reacted to a video in which Yogi Adityanath is seen participating in a roadshow in Kanpur. She wrote on X, "10 newborn babies burnt alive in a govt. hospital in Jhansi. Those responsible for governance are dancing on streets. Media couldn’t care less. People are used to it. Indian society is rotting in its indifference. No words."

10 newborn babies burnt alive in a govt. hospital in Jhansi. Those responsible for governance are dancing on streets. Media couldn’t care less. People are used to it. Indian society is rotting in its indifference. No words! https://t.co/tuApbVFPR3 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 17, 2024

The Jhansi hospital incident has raised serious questions about hospital safety and accountability in Uttar Pradesh. Reports suggest that a short circuit may have caused the fire, but an official inquiry is underway to determine the exact cause.

Swara is quite active on social media and she often shares her unfiltered opinions on various political and social issues in the country.

Recently, she found herself at the receiving end of severe backlash after she met controversial Islamic figure, Maulana Sajjad Nomani, with her husband Fahad Ahmad on Saturday. The actress was slammed for meeting the maulana who had once stated that it is 'haram' for parents to send their daughters to schools and colleges unsupervised.

उत्सव विकास का , जशन जनता का



अणुशक्ति नगर , फ़ाहद अहमद - बैलट नंबर -२ pic.twitter.com/PrJBlgJWuG — Fahad Ahmad (@FahadZirarAhmad) November 17, 2024

She was accompanied by her husband Fahad Ahmad, who is contesting the Maharashtra Assembly elections on an NCP (Sharad Pawar) ticket.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Swara made her film debut with a supporting role in the 2009 drama Madholal Keep Walking. She was last seen in the film Jahaan Chaar Yaar in 2022. The actress next has Mrs Falani in the pipeline. While the shoot of the film has been completed, its release date is yet to be announced by the makers.