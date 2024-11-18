 Swara Bhasker Slams Yogi Adityanath Over Jhansi Hospital Fire: 'Those Responsible For Governance Are Dancing On Streets'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSwara Bhasker Slams Yogi Adityanath Over Jhansi Hospital Fire: 'Those Responsible For Governance Are Dancing On Streets'

Swara Bhasker Slams Yogi Adityanath Over Jhansi Hospital Fire: 'Those Responsible For Governance Are Dancing On Streets'

Actress Swara Bhasker criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. She reacted to a video of the CM participating in a roadshow, juxtaposing it against a tragic incident in Jhansi, where 10 newborn babies reportedly lost their lives in a hospital fire. The tragedy unfolded as 55 infants were undergoing treatment. While 45 were rescued, 10 died from severe burns and asphyxiation

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 03:38 PM IST
article-image

Actress Swara Bhasker stirred a heated debate on social media with her criticism of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The actress reacted strongly to a video of the CM participating in a roadshow, juxtaposing it against a tragic incident in Jhansi, where 10 newborn babies reportedly lost their lives in a government hospital fire.

On November 16, a fire broke out at the Special Newborn Care Unit of Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, claiming the lives of 10 newborns. The tragedy unfolded as 55 infants were undergoing treatment in the ward. While 45 were successfully rescued, 10 tragically died from severe burns and asphyxiation.

On Monday, Swara reacted to a video in which Yogi Adityanath is seen participating in a roadshow in Kanpur. She wrote on X, "10 newborn babies burnt alive in a govt. hospital in Jhansi. Those responsible for governance are dancing on streets. Media couldn’t care less. People are used to it. Indian society is rotting in its indifference. No words."

The Jhansi hospital incident has raised serious questions about hospital safety and accountability in Uttar Pradesh. Reports suggest that a short circuit may have caused the fire, but an official inquiry is underway to determine the exact cause.

FPJ Shorts
North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-Un Calls For Strengthening Nuclear Forces 'Without Limits'
North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-Un Calls For Strengthening Nuclear Forces 'Without Limits'
'These Numbers Show..': Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rohit Purohit On Show SURPASSING Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa & Becoming NUMBER ONE This Week (Exclusive)
'These Numbers Show..': Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rohit Purohit On Show SURPASSING Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa & Becoming NUMBER ONE This Week (Exclusive)
Australia: University of Wollongong Opens India Campus In Gujarat’s GIFT City
Australia: University of Wollongong Opens India Campus In Gujarat’s GIFT City
'Donate It To Charity': Ayushmann Khurrana Schools Fan Who Threw Dollars At Him During New York Concert (VIDEO)
'Donate It To Charity': Ayushmann Khurrana Schools Fan Who Threw Dollars At Him During New York Concert (VIDEO)

Swara is quite active on social media and she often shares her unfiltered opinions on various political and social issues in the country.

Recently, she found herself at the receiving end of severe backlash after she met controversial Islamic figure, Maulana Sajjad Nomani, with her husband Fahad Ahmad on Saturday. The actress was slammed for meeting the maulana who had once stated that it is 'haram' for parents to send their daughters to schools and colleges unsupervised.

She was accompanied by her husband Fahad Ahmad, who is contesting the Maharashtra Assembly elections on an NCP (Sharad Pawar) ticket.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Swara made her film debut with a supporting role in the 2009 drama Madholal Keep Walking. She was last seen in the film Jahaan Chaar Yaar in 2022. The actress next has Mrs Falani in the pipeline. While the shoot of the film has been completed, its release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Donate It To Charity': Ayushmann Khurrana Schools Fan Who Threw Dollars At Him During New York...

'Donate It To Charity': Ayushmann Khurrana Schools Fan Who Threw Dollars At Him During New York...

Paithani OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Mrinal Kulkarni, Eisha Singh's Series Online

Paithani OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Mrinal Kulkarni, Eisha Singh's Series Online

Swara Bhasker Slams Yogi Adityanath Over Jhansi Hospital Fire: 'Those Responsible For Governance Are...

Swara Bhasker Slams Yogi Adityanath Over Jhansi Hospital Fire: 'Those Responsible For Governance Are...

Ulka Gupta STUNS In Chanderi Saree Worth ₹ 45,000

Ulka Gupta STUNS In Chanderi Saree Worth ₹ 45,000

Dilip Joshi Gets Into Heated Fight With Asit Modi, Holds His Collar On TMKOC Sets: Report

Dilip Joshi Gets Into Heated Fight With Asit Modi, Holds His Collar On TMKOC Sets: Report