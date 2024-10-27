 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Actress Swara Bhasker's Husband Fahad Ahmad Gets NCP (Sharad Pawar) Ticket From Anushakti Nagar
Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker's husband Fahad Ahmad has got Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) ticket to contest upcoming assembly elections from Anushakti Nagar.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 03:55 PM IST
article-image
Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad |

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker's husband Fahad Ahmad has got Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) ticket to contest upcoming assembly elections from Anushakti Nagar. Before this, Ahmad was a part of Samajwadi Party and was state president of its youth unit Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha. NCP (SP) leader and former state minister Jayant Patil on Sunday made an announcement that Ahmad had joined NCP (SP) and was the party candidate from Anushakti Nagar.

"Fahad Ahmad is a well-educated young Muslim youth and has worked as an activist across the country. People want us to give a chance to such leaders. He was in the Samajwadi Party earlier but we had talks with SP and he came to our party. We gave him a ticket from our party from the Anushakti Nagar constituency..." Patil added.

As reported by Press Trust of India (PTI) earlier, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi said that he had spoken with Sharad Pawar and had proposed that Fahad Ahmad can contest from Anushakti Nagar as NCP (SP) candidate in case the party led by Pawar did not have a candidate for the seat.

Who is Fahad Ahmad?

Fahad Ahmad was active in student unions and joined Samajwadi Party in the year 2022. He organised agitation for fee waiver for students from backward communities. He also held protests against Citizenship (Amenment) Act (CAA), 2019.

He married Swara Bhasker on February 16, 2023.

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections 2024 are less than a month away. Voting for the elections is scheduled to take place on November 20. The results are due on November 23.

