Diddy's Children React To 'Hurtful' Rumours Surrounding Mother Kim Porter's 2018 Death Days After Rapper's Arrest

Days after rapper Diddy was arrested in New York City amid a federal sex trafficking investigation. His children, Christian, Jessie, Quincy and D'Lila, issued a statement for the first time regarding the 'hurtful' and 'false' rumours about their late mother, Kim Porter, who tragically passed away from lobar pneumonia in 2018.

Quincy Brown and Christian, Jessie and D’Lila Combs wrote, "We have seen so many hurtful and false rumours circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs' relationship, as well as about our mom's tragic passing, that we feel the need to speak out."

Further, they denied claims about their mother writing a book days before her demise. "Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not, and anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves. Additionally, please understand that any so-called 'friend' speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is no a friend, nor do they have her best interests at heart," added the statement.

Check out the official statement:

They continued, "Our lives were shattered when we lost our mother. She was our world, and nothing has been the same since she passed. While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon, the cause of her death has long been established. There was no foul play. Grief is a lifelong process, and we ask that everyone respect our request for peace as we continue to cope with her loss every day."

Expressing disappointment, they added, "We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives. Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind, and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories. We ask that everyone please respect our mother, Kim Porter, and hold her legacy in high regard so that she may rest in peace. It's what she deserves."