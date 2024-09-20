 Ex-Porn Star Jonathan Oddi Reveals Being Rapper Diddy's 'Sex Slave' In Old Video: 'I Caught Herpes' (WATCH)
Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs was recently arrested in New York City amid a federal sex trafficking investigation.

Updated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 07:54 PM IST
Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested at a New York City hotel recently amid a federal sex-trafficking investigation. He has faced allegations of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation for the purpose of prostitution by the federal court in Manhattan. Reportedly, he "abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct."

An old video is currently doing the rounds, in which ex-porn star Jonathan Oddi, who was arrested in 2018, is seen telling the cops that he was a 'sex slave' to Diddy and his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

He said, "I had sex with Cassie and Sean. He would masturbate and tell me what to do to Cassie. I was like a sex slave, okay. For them, that's what I was."

Check out the video:

Ex-Porn Star Jonathan Oddi Reveals Being Rapper Diddy's 'Sex Slave' In Old Video: 'I Caught Herpes' (WATCH)
Further, he alleged that he took that liquid cocaine with the duo. Jonathan stated that he caught herpes from their alleged sexual encounters.

Meanwhile, in March 2024, federal law enforcement raided Diddy's homes as part of an investigation into human trafficking.

Earlier, a shocking video was doing the rounds in which Diddy was seen assaulting Cassie in a 2016 hotel attack. Her lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, said in a statement that the rapper had become extremely intoxicated and punched Cassie, which gave her a black eye. "After he fell asleep, Ms Ventura tried to leave the hotel room, but as she exited, Mr Combs awoke and began screaming at Ms Ventura."

"He followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her. He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape," the documents said.

However, according to CNN, Diddy apologised for attacking his ex-girlfriend and said that his actions were "inexcusable."

