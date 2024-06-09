Kim Porter’s Dad REACTS To Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Cassie In Shocking Video: 'Wouldn’t Even Do A Dog Like That'

On Saturday (May 18), a surveillance video went viral which showed rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs grabbing, shoving, and kicking his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura during a 2016 altercation.

The visuals matched the allegations she made in a now-settled lawsuit filed last November. Kim Porter’s father Jake Porter has now spoken about the disturbing video, saying he was “disgusted.”

Here's What Kim's Dad Jake Stated

Speaking to Rolling Stone, he said, “You can say I was disgusted with the video, and I wouldn’t treat my enemy like that. It was despicable. I couldn’t believe it. I was in Vietnam, and I wouldn’t do that to my enemy."

He also went on to say that he has never seen Jake doing anything to his daughter Kim. However, the Cassie video gave him a different outlook. He said, “I didn’t know he could stop that low. I imagine it surprised a lot of people. I wouldn’t even do a dog like that. My heart goes out to Cassie.”

“I think he was a very jealous person. They both loved each other. Kim’s love was legitimate. Puffy’s love, I don’t know what he calls love, you know what I mean?” he said. I really don’t think he has any idea what love is,” he stated talking about his daughter Kim and Diddy relationship.

Surveillance footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie obtained by CNNpic.twitter.com/JUWCqnPwwA — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) May 17, 2024

Here's What Happened In The Viral Video

A 2016 video that went viral showscased Cassie leaving the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles while Diddy pursued and attacked the singer.

The music mogul grabbed her around the neck and forced her to the ground, kicking, tugging, and hurling objects at her.

Cassie's Instagram Post About The Video

Cassie Ventura broke her silence one week after the video of her ex, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, physically assaulting her came to light.

In a statement posted to Instagram, she said, "My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in."

About Kim's Ex Cassie

Diddy's ex Kim passed away in 2018. The two shared a son Christian, 26, and twin daughters Jesse and D’Lila, 16.