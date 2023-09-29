Did You Know? Makers Of Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj Recreated Actual Replica Of Real Coal Mine In Raniganj | Photo Via Instagram

A few days ago, the trailer of Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj took the internet by storm as it promised a thrilling cinematic experience. The movie is based on the life of Jaswant Singh Gill, who is known for rescuing 65 trapped miners at the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989.

Now, the makers of Mission Raniganj revealed that a massive 40-foot-deep hole was excavated to craft a tunnel that could resemble a coal mine.

Deepshikha Deshmukh, producer at Pooja Entertainment, said that the biggest challenge was to narrate the tragic incident and bring it to life in a way that would make the world of Raniganj look real and relatable. "The dedication of our Director Tinu Ji, the amazing production designers Daya and Amrish, and their teams was truly phenomenal. We sent the teams to Raniganj to study the mines it’s topography and bring back stencils to replicate the same feel. I am positive that the tireless efforts of all the teams involved will truly be appreciated by the audience," she added.

Director Tinu Desai said that it was clear in his mind that he had to shoot the entire film in Raniganj and had to create the era of 1989 when the mines were run by steam and not by engines. He revealed that they visited 25 different coal mines and did extensive location counting.

"In 2021, we finally found the perfect place where we thought we could create coal mines, as it also matched the era we were looking for. Since the location was finalized, the main challenge was to showcase the coal mine, and we had to create a different world in less time, but my production team did research and we created the world in the allotted time. We faced many difficulties, but all thanks to Pooja Entertainment and Deepshikha Deshmukh for providing everything and bringing my vision to life. When I saw this on-screen, it looked raw and real, and I am sure the film will transport the audiences into the world we have built, and they will live the larger-than-life story of Jaswant Singh Gill on the big screens," he added.

Mission Raniganj will be released in theatres on October 6, 2023. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)