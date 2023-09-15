Engineers' Day: Akshay Kumar Says, 'Maa, Baap Ki Ichcha Puri Ho Gayi' As He Got To A Real One In Mission Raniganj |

Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar on Friday took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared a post on Engineers' Day. In India, it is celebrated every year on September 15 as a tribute to Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Viswesvaraya (also known as Sir MV). Akshay shared a rare picture of the late Jaswant Singh Gill whose role he plays in the upcoming film Mission Raniganj, and wrote, “Happy #EngineersDay. I could never even imagine myself studying hard to be an engineer. But then I got an opportunity to play a brave, intelligent engineer like Jaswant Singh Gill ji in #MissionRaniganj. माँ बाप की इच्छा पूरी हो गई #RealHero”

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is set in 1989 when one man showed courage and conviction that saved lives. The film is based on a real-life incident at West Bengal’s Raniganj coalfield and is inspired by the heroic act of Gill who led Bharat's coal mine rescue mission. He saved all the 64 surviving miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj.

Akshay dons the turban once again after Singh is Kinng, Singh is Bling and Kesari. The film is helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, who previously worked with Akshay in Rustom. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor. Parineeti Chopra plays the female lead opposite Akshay. The film will hit the big screens on October 6 and clash with Bhumi Pednekar's chick-flick Thank You For Coming.

Besides this, Akshay will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama Soorarai Pottru with Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal. He also has Ali Abbas Zafar’s action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff and a comedy film Housefull 5 in his kitty. Akshay also announced Welcome To The Jungle with an ensemble of 24 lead actors.

