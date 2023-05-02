Did Shehnaaz Gill buy new house after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s release? Here’s what we know

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Shehnaaz Gill, who took the Indian entertainment industry by storm after her stint in Bigg Boss 13, has recently purchased a new house.

Shehnaaz, who is still reveling in the success of her latest film, has received an overwhelming response from her fans who are showering her with congratulations for her latest acquisition.

The bubbly actress, who rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 13, is known for her infectious positivity and humility. Her fans are in awe of her and consider her new house as a personal milestone.

Shehnaaz had earlier shared some screenshots on Instagram

Shehnaaz took to social media to share the love and appreciation she has been receiving from her fans. She shared a few screenshots of heartwarming messages from her admirers, who thanked her for inspiring them with her strength, positivity, and humility.

Check out the screenshots shared on the actress fanpage that soon went viral:

Shehnaaz loves to keep her house clean and organised

In a recent episode of her chat show featuring Bhuvan Bam, Shehnaaz had mentioned her love for cleanliness and how particular she is about her house.

She revealed that she herself cleans her house and does not allow anyone to use her washroom. She even made it clear that if someone wants to sleep on her bed, they must take a shower first. Her attention to detail and cleanliness is truly admirable.

During the same episode, one of the crew members recounted an incident when Shehnaaz had asked her brother to book a hotel room just to use the washroom. Such is her commitment to cleanliness and hygiene.

Shehnaaz's fans have been eagerly waiting for her next project, and the news of her new house has only added to their excitement. With a few more films in her kitty, it's safe to say that Shehnaaz's star is only going to shine brighter in the coming days.