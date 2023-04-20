KKBKKJ actress Shehnaaz Gill reveals what advice Salman Khan gave her, 'He always says that I have a lot of potential in me and I shouldn't feel sad'

Shehnaaz Gill | Pic: Instagram/shehnaazgill

Shehnaaz Gill will soon be seen in the Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress, who rose to prominence with her stint in Bigg Boss 13, is super excited for her Bollywood debut. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is set to hit the silver screens on April 21. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive interaction. Excerpts:

Working with a big banner, did you leave everything on God?

No we can’t leave everything on God as we need to believe in our hard work as well. God will help you only if you work hard. As a kid I would request God to pass me whenever I appeared for my papers. This exam of passing with flying colours is in the hands of the audiences’ wish. I am hoping this film will be a super duper hit. Like the love which Pathaan has received from all the audiences.

How was your first day on the sets?

I was looking out for myself and my shots. On the first day when I went on the sets, everyone was busy laughing and joking. I was with my team. Everyone made me feel comfortable. They all called me and asked me to join them. I enjoyed a lot and had fun with everyone.

What difference did you find working in Punjabi films and in Bollywood?

I know a film in Bollywood is made with a high budget. For me, it’s like a shock that I was a part of such a huge film and a huge set. I only wish the Punjabi industry also rises to level up. My experience was great here.

What difference did you find in Salman while working in Bigg Boss and in the film?

While acting, yes one changes, but in real life he is just the same. He motivates all of us and always corrects me. You have to learn a lot. Enough of fun and frolic you have had. I am learning Hindi as well.

You had bonded with Salman during Bigg Boss. What would you like to share about it?

Salman sir has a bond with everyone. That was a reality show and in front of the cameras we also had a great bond. He always wanted everyone to feel comfortable and we all shared food together.

You were a star in Punjabi films, then you became a reality show sensation and now you have entered Bollywood. How do you look at this phase of life?

I take everything very positively. I want to work hard and concentrate on my work. At least I should give my best in my career. I am here because the media has created this for me and hope for the support of the media hereafter as well. I have nothing to bother about except my work and keep improving on it.

Did you plan your career?

Planning never brings success. I don’t plan whatever I get, I just prefer to go with it. Nothing is impossible in life. If Shehnaaz can manage her styling and lose weight, I am sure she can do everything.

Has Salman given you any fitness tips?

You should watch Salman sir working out in the gym. You will understand how hard he works and you will get motivated to improve your gym exercises and fitness level.

Salman told you to move on during the trailer launch. Your comment?

Salman sir always tells me, ‘You have a lot of potential in you. You should never stop and don’t feel sad. Just work and you will go far in your career’. I will always work hard.