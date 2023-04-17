Raghav Juyal has befitting response to dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill: ‘I have no time for it’

Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill | Photo File

Dancer-actor Raghav Juyal has finally spoken up on the rumours circulating that he is dating her co-star Shehnaaaz Gill.

The rumours began when Salman Khan teased the duo and hinted at possible chemistry between them during the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch. Fans quickly took notice, and some even speculated that the two had moved in together.

Here's what the actor said

Raghav has put an end to these rumours, stating that there is no truth to them. In an interview with DNA India, Raghav said, "I am not sure whether these rumours really exist as they hardly reach me. How can I believe it before seeing or hearing something?”

He went on to emphasize his focus on his work, stating that he is there for the film and wants people to see him as an actor, dancer, and host. "My work speaks for itself and that’s all that matters. All the other stuffs like linkup rumours exist or not would never bother me coz I barely have time for them.”

Raghav is all praise for Shehnaaz

Meanwhile, Raghav had nothing but words of appreciation for Shehnaaz, calling her one of the strongest people he knows.

He told India Today, “I guess she is one fo the strongest person on the earth. To learn loyalty in art or craft, one should approach Shehnaaz to teach them. She is extremely honest and inspired me each day.

Let us tell you, Raghav and Shehnaaz are both part of the upcoming multi-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is led by Salman Khan and also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubatti, Jagapathi Bapu, Siddharth Nigam, and Virali Bhatnagar. Made under the direction of Farhad Samji, KKBKKJ will mark its entry in theatres on April 21.